Imran Khan Health LIVE Updates: Ex-Pakistan PM Reportedly Lost 85% Vision In One Eye Inside Adiala Jail, Condition Critical

Imran Khan Health LIVE Updates: The PTI founder has lost most of the vision in his right eye, with only 10 15 per cent eyesight remaining. He alleged that this was the result of over 900 days of solitary confinement, denial of blood tests, and lack of proper medical treatment while in jail.

Imran Khan Latest Health Updates: The former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent an eye examination at Adiala Jail earlier this week, after Supreme Court directed the formation of a medical board to assess his condition. The order followed his claim on February 12 that his right eye retained only 15 per cent of the vision. Speaking to the media, Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar, who was permitted to visit his client in prison this week, said the former cricketer began experiencing blurred and hazy vision three to four months ago. But, despite telling the jail superintendent, no action was taken beyond giving him eye drops. Imran Khan's son Kasim has blamed the Pakistan government and military leadership of being directly responsible for his father's deteriorating health, claiming prolonged solitary confinement and medical neglect have left him nearly blind in one eye. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates on Imran Khan's current health status.

