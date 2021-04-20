Impetigo is a bacterial skin infection that appears as honey coloured/ red colours blisters or sores on face hands legs and the diaper area. This infection mostly affects kids but adults are not immune to it too. In this article Dr. Rinky Kapoor Consultant Dermatologist Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon The Esthetic Clinics Mumbai will tell us more about this contagious skin infection including the types symptoms how to prevent and treat it. Keep reading to protect your kids and yourself from impetigo amidst the pandemic. What causes impetigo? Two common bacterium Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes cause this contagious skin infection. Bacterial infection