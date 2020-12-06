Scientists have assessed the novel coronavirus infection in monkeys and found that the immune system's T cells may contribute to protection against the virus if antibody responses are suboptimal an advance which may aid in the development of vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. The study published in the journal Nature shed light on the role of antibodies and immune cells in protection against SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19. In this study we define the role of antibodies versus T cells in protection against COVID-19 in monkeys. We report that a relatively low antibody titer -- the concentration of