Type 1 diabetes is a condition where your immune system destroys the beta cells in your pancreas. These are the cells that are responsible for the production of the insulin hormone. This condition is also known as juvenile diabetes because it is mostly diagnosed in children and young adults. Symptoms include increased thirst frequent urination hunger fatigue and blurred vision. This is an incurable condition and a doctor will try to mainly help you maintain normal blood sugar levels through regular monitoring insulin therapy diet and exercise. A patient will have to take insulin throughout his or her life. Many