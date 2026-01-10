live

IMD Weather Alert LIVE Updates: IMD Forecast Cold Wave And Fog For Delhi-NCR; Heavy Rain Alert For Tamil Nadu, Kerala

IMD Weather Forecast: Ground frost is also likely at isolated locations in Uttarakhand on January 9 and 10. SCROLL down to learn Health safety tips from experts to beat the cold wave and its health impacts.

Delhi Weather Updates Today LIVE: 'Pollution Will Worsen Again': Pollution Likely to Worsen Again as AQI Spikes, Warns Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Today's Weather Alert LIVE Updates: IMD has warned that dense fog and cold wave conditions will continue over Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, while a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of South India.

This sudden drop in temperature has led a steep rise in the respiratory infections across the country. According to the health officials, hospitals in Chandigarh, Delhi and West Bengal are seeing a suge in viral infection cases. Stay tuned with us for all the latest weather updates and get tips from experts on how to stay safe during such harsh weather conditions.

