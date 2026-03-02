live

IMD Heatwave Alert: Severe Temperatures to Grip India from March; Delhi, Maharashtra On High Alert | Weather Forecast

Heatwave Alert In India: IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated that such extreme weather conditions could pose serious health risks, particularly for the elderly, young children, and outdoor laborers.

Weather Alert Today (02-03-2025) LIVE Updates: Heatwave is expected to hit the country a little early this year. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of India are expected to witness severe heatwave like situation from this month (March), with temperature expected to rise above 40 C. In March, the first month of the summer season, minimum temperatures are likely to remain above average across most areas, said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With such weather predictions, it is important to follow certain health tips that can provide the body the required balance and prevent summer heat-induced stroke and heart attack. Stay tuned with us to get the best and the easiest health tips for this summer.

