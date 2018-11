The researchers at Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi have identified “dark regions” in the proteins of chikungunya virus. According to the Statesman Report, the study has implications in designing drugs to treat chikungunya and can help understand the molecular basis of infection.

An official communication by IIT Mandi reportedly said that the research led by Dr Rajanish Giri, Assistant Professor of Biotechnology, School of Basic Sciences, IIT-Mandi, is aimed at understanding the structure and action of the chikungunya virus (CHIKV) through computational studies.

In unravelling the un-structural biology or the dark proteome of the virus through computational studies, Dr Giri collaborated with Dr Vladimir Uversky from the University of South Florida. And he was also assisted by his scholars, Ankur Singh, Ankur Kumar and Rakhi Yadav.

The research team has further identified the molecular recognition features of the virus (MoRF).

Recently, these findings by Dr Giri’s work were published in Scientific Reports (Nature Publishing Group) and the Royal Society of Chemistry’s open access journal, RSC Advances.

The team used multiple computational tools to identify the MoRFs in the proteins of the CHIKV. The team found that all CHIKV proteins have at least one MoRF crucial for signalling events during survival and pathogenesis of the virus.

According to researchers, with the advent of the silicon revolution in the latter part of 20th century, the field of virology has come to be aided by computational studies and bioinformatics, the amalgamation resulting in a new area of research – computational virology/bioinformatics.

To probe the structure and chemical nature of the virus, the computer simulations are now being used in inter-disciplinary laboratories worldwide, according to the researchers.

Dr Giri is hopeful that there would be a better path towards the design of specific drug molecules that can act against this virus once all the molecular mechanisms of CHIKV proteins are deciphered and protein-protein interactions are understood.