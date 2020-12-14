India's premier educational institution - IIT Madras – has been placed under temporary lockdown following a major outbreak of coronavirus. According to health authorities 71 Covid cases were reported in the last two weeks with the single-day highest spike recorded on Sunday with 32 fresh cases. Of these 66 are students four mess staff and one from resident quarters as reported by a leading newspaper. To curb the further spread of the disease the IIT Madras on Sunday announced the shut down of all departments and facilities with immediate effect and until further notice. All faculty staff project staff and