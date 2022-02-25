IIT Delhi Start-Up Launches ‘World's Smallest Wearable Air Purifier’ That Is As Effective As N95 Face Mask

The launch ceremony at IIT Delhi.

This wearable air purifier is named Naso95. It is an N95 grade nasal filter that sticks to the user's nasal orifice. The product can be comfortably used by kids as well.

We have air purifiers to improve the indoor air quality of our home. How about an air purifier that you can carry wherever you go? Yes, we now have it too. IIT Delhi start-up Nanoclean Global on Thursday launched the "world's smallest wearable air purifier, which it claims is "at par effective to an N95 grade face mask."

Dubbed 'Naso95', it is an N95 grade nasal filter that sticks to the user's nasal orifice and prevents bacteria, viral infection and pollen and air pollution.

"A person using Naso95 is more protected than a generic facemask or a loosely fitted face mask. The product has been tested and certified by national and international labs for its safety and efficiency," Nanoclean Global stated in a press release.

Naso95 comes in different sizes: small, medium, large and kids' size. This product can be comfortably used by kids, who are more prone to air borne infections and air pollution as their lungs are not still fully developed. "Every 6th child in India is suffering from asthma or some kind of a respiratory disease," the start-up noted.

Air Pollution Is A Much Bigger Problem Than Viruses

The launch ceremony was observed at IIT Delhi in the presence of many distinguished doctors and government officials. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP & TAFS cadre, Secretary Technology Development Board, Gov. of India graced the occasion as the chief guest and Dr M C Mishra, Ex Director AIIMS, Delhi as guest of honour.

At the launch, Pathak tried Naso95 and found it convenient to use and comfortable. He praised the work done by Prateek Sharma, CEO, Director, Nanoclean Global and team, and stated that the product can be of great benefit to the society and should be used by all age groups. Also, he stated that the Technology Development Board would like to support the start-up to take the product to the masses.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mishra opined that air pollution is a much bigger problem than viruses. He said, "Lung cancer remains the leading form of cancer and a product like Naso95 can effectively address the problem of respiratory illnesses in metro cities. During the pandemic, the product can specially come in handy at places where one has to pull down a mask for the purpose of identification for e.g. airports, security checks, etc."

L-R: Dr. M C Mishra, Ex Director, AIIMS, Delhi and Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary TDB, GOI, trying the Naso95; a 5-year-old child wearing Naso95.

During the doctors' discussion session, experts pointed out that our nose is the primary organ in our body for getting us infected as it has proteins like ACE2, TMPRSS2 etc, and so protecting the nose is non-negotiable.

In the past two years of pandemic, we have been observing general human behaviour across the globe where the mask is pulled down the nose knowingly or unknowingly. Unlike a facemask, Naso95 doesn't compromise on your comfort levels and is a convenient solution to this global problem. And even a 5-year-old can use it, the experts stated.