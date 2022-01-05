IHU Variant of COVID-19 With 46 Mutations Detected In France: How Threatening Is The New Strain?

The world was not even over with the Delta and then the newly detected, highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is also believed to be the most mutated strain of COVID-19, when France reported the emergence of another highly virulent strain. On Tuesday, reports of a new COVID-19 variant, currently named 'IHU' was found in the samples of 12 people who tested positive for coronavirus. The IHU variant, or B.1.640.2, was first detected in southern France in December 2021, but has now begun catching the attention of global experts as cases associated with this strain is upticking in some parts of the country.

According to the experts at the Marseille-based Mediterranee Infection University Hospital Institute (IHU), where the researchers first detected the variant, the IHU COVID variant has 46 mutations which are more than the mutations Omicron has. Why mutations are so concerning? It is because mutations make a variant more transmissible and immune to the vaccine. This is why experts are worried that the newly found IHU COVID variant may have the ability to be more resistant to existing vaccines. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet, and more studies are needed to understand the behaviour of this variant. So far, here's what we know about the IHU COVID-19 variant:

Where Was IHU COVID Variant First Detected?

To understand this new variant of COVID-19, let's head back to last year. In November 2021, the very first case of the IHU variant was reported in France. However, no further studies were conducted to prove the behaviour of the variant, and soon the world got involved in understanding the Omicron strain which had already started wrecking havoc in parts of South Africa.

Reports suggest that the first IHU infected individual was a man from France who had returned from Cameroon in Africa (where Omicron was first detected). The infected man had complained about certain respiratory distress syndrome, following which he got tested. The reports then showed the presence of the B.1.640.2 variant (the IHU COVID variant). Soon after this 11 more cases were reported from the same geographical area of southwestern France.

IHU Variant of COVID-19 - All You Need To Know

The IHU variant of COVID-19 or B.1.640 lineage was first detected in France. So far, 46 mutations have been found in it. The test reports from the infected individuals showed that the IHU strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 has N501Y mutation.

The N501Y mutation was initially seen on the Alphas variant and experts say that this mutation can make a strain more transmissible. Some researchers also found that the IHU variant carries the E484K mutation, which means the variant has some characteristics to evade vaccine-induced immunity.

To understand better, in simpler words, the newly found IHU variant has 46 mutations and 37 deletions.

Is IHU Variant Spreading Rapidly?

So far, only France has reported cases associated with the IHU variant of COVID-19. The officials have stated that 12 people have tested positive for the IHU variant. There is no need to panic at the moment, and it's not clear if B.1.640.2 is stronger or spreads faster than the other previously known strains of coronavirus.

What Does The World Health Organisation (WHO) Say?

After reports about the IHU variant surfaced in France, the World Health Organisation (WHO) clarified that there is no need to panic right now since the strain is only present in France at the moment. "The variant has been on our radar," Abdi Mahamud, a WHO incident manager of COVID told the media.

IHU Variant - A New Threat?

The IHU variant of COVID-19 has only been found in only a dozen of samples (only in France). Experts say that new variants keep emerging during a pandemic but not all of them necessarily are virulent or cause severe illness. Taking to Twitter, Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding explained everything about the new variant. Take a look at it here:

2) The mutations have caused "Fourteen amino acid substitutions, and 9 amino acid deletions which are located in the spike protein." https://t.co/7HP8HmnaYi Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 3, 2022

"There are scores of new variants discovered all the time, but it does not necessarily mean they will be more dangerous. What makes a variant more well-known and dangerous is its ability to multiply because of the number of mutations it has in relation to the original virus," said epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding.

(With inputs from Agencies)

