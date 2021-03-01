After vaccinating health and frontline workers against the COVID-19, India has now started giving the vaccine to people aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities. But don’t throw away the face masks even after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Experts say all the COVID guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are needed even if you have antibodies from vaccination or infection to prevent the virus spread. Moreover, research suggests that some new variants of the coronavirus appear to have the potential to escape vaccine-induced immunity. With many people seen violating the Covid-19 protocols, experts have expressed fear of surge in the COVID cases, which is already reported in some states. Haryana would be using a new and interesting approach to make people wear mask to combat the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - New study suggests rats, water buffalo and mountain gorillas can spread COVID-19 virus

Those found not wearing masks in public would be given five free masks. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday issued directions to use proactive strategies to combat the spread of coronavirus, including giving free masks to the violators and imposing fine. Also Read - India seeing resurgence of Covid-19 infections, states to increase RT-PCR testing, surveillance

The Chief Minister gave these directions while presiding over a review meeting on the pandemic in Chandigarh, IANS reported. Also Read - Severe COVID-19 patients may suffer eye abnormalities that might go unnoticed in hospitals

Currently, there are 1,205 active cases in the state, and the weekly positivity rate has dropped below 1 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora informed the CM during the review meet.

Rs 200 fine for not wearing face masks in Mumbai

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra also issued fresh restrictions last month. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made it mandatory for people to wear masks at all public places including offices, markets, and public transports. Those not wearing masks in public places is fined Rs 200.

The BMC collected ₹31.79 crore between March 2020 and February 19 from 15.71 lakh people who violated the face mask rule. Several districts in Maharashtra also re-imposed lockdowns to curb the virus spread. Maharashtra recoded 4,478 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while Haryana’s tally increased by 70 more cases, according to the Health Ministry data. Kerala recorded the second highest daily COVID-19 cases on Monday with 1094 new coronavirus infections.