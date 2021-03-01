After vaccinating health and frontline workers against the COVID-19 India has now started giving the vaccine to people aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities. But don’t throw away the face masks even after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Experts say all the COVID guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are needed even if you have antibodies from vaccination or infection to prevent the virus spread. Moreover research suggests that some new variants of the coronavirus appear to have the potential to escape vaccine-induced immunity. With many people seen violating the Covid-19 protocols experts have expressed fear