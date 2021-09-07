Ideal Diet For COVID-19 Recovering Patients To Build Strength And Immunity

Covid-19 recovery diet

The aim of post-COVID-19 treatment is to reduce the risk of reinfection, increase immunity, and regain physical fitness. The appropriate diet can make your recovery smooth.

Maintaining a healthy diet might not be able to prevent Covid-19 infection but it is an important part of supporting a strong immune system. Due to the damage caused by the coronavirus to the lungs and other organs, the body takes time to recover and get back to its former state. So, it is necessary to build the disrupted immunity and regain your strength. Good nutrition is very important before, during and after an infection.

Post COVID-19 care is all about minimizing the risk of reinfection, building immunity and becoming fit again. The right kind of food and fluids can make your road to recovery extremely easy. Also, it helps combat various post-COVID-19 symptoms like fatigue, breathing problems, hair loss, chest pain, and foggy memory among others.

What's The Ideal Diet For A COVID-19 Recovering Patient?

Eating healthy and consuming the right nutrients is the best tool to overcome post-COVID-19 malnutrition and weakness. The key is to consume food items that give energy, boost immunity, help build the body and provide protection against various diseases.

Food Items To Eat For Recovery Patients

Here are some of the food items one should consider including in their diet plan.

Energy-rich foods: Cereals (whole wheat, unpolished rice, millets), fats/oils are a great source of carbohydrates that provide energy to the body and carbohydrate helps the body to recover from fatigue but keep an eye on its intake amount. An imbalance in the intake of carbs can lead to respiratory distress.

Body-building foods: Pulses, sprouts, beans, dals, animal foods, milk and milk products provide protein to the body. Protein is the building block of our body and helps to heal and repair. During illness, there is a loss of muscle mass which needs to be replenished. Adding protein to every meal is critical to rebuilding the body. It is vital to consume protein-rich food to strengthen the body.

Protective foods: Vegetables and fruits are called protective food and are the main source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants that plays a significant role in enhancing immunity. Even though they are required in small quantities, they are important in the formation of blood, bones and teeth. Seasonal fruits and vegetables, rich in vitamins A, E and C minerals (like zinc, copper, iron, etc.) are known to influence immune response. Vitamins should be consciously included in daily meals to enhance recovery. Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that is specific to lung health. Zinc and Vitamin D promotes immune health.

Immunity boosters: Certain foods may help to support your immune system such as ginger, garlic, tulsi, almonds, turmeric, amla, citrus fruits, etc. Including these foods in your daily meal preparation is adequate. Do not overdo preparations like kadha or their strong concoction which causes gastrointestinal disturbances.

Following a proper diet plan along with regular mild exercise such as walking, eating fresh food, taking vitamins and minerals, keeping your body hydrated and getting an adequate amount of good sleep are found to be effective in boosting your immunity. Your body has used up all the available energy to fight off the virus leaving you drained. You need to increase your calories intake, proteins, vitamins and minerals and fluids in your diet.

Hence, eating nutritious food comprising food items is essential especially for COVID-19 recovering patients to keep the body healthy fit, to recover from the disease and for the smooth functioning of the organs.

Some Other Tips

Tips to stay healthy while recovering from COVID-19:

Divide your daily calorie intake into 5-6 small meals

Eat whole grains and focus on your protein intake in every meal

Consume at least 4-5 servings of vegetables and fruits daily

Drink warm to normal water and keep yourself hydrated. Water intake should be at least 2 litres a day

Make nuts and oilseeds part of your daily diet

Use a combination of oils such as olive, rice bran, sesame oil, etc. for cooking

Avoid eating outside food and eat more home-cooked food

Don't skip meals; eat at regular intervals

Limit salt, processed, bakery goods & preserved foods

Restrict alcohol, tobacco, smoking

(Authored byMs. Edwina Raj, Senior Dietician, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)