ICMR’s VCRC Develops Unique Tech To Fight Vector Borne Diseases: It Is Eco-Friendly And Safe Too

New Technology Manufactured By ICMR To Kill Mosquitoes

The Vector Control Research Centre of ICMR in Puducherry has developed a technology called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis to kill mosquitoes and black fly larvae.

This year, Indian states are witnessing a tremendous spread of vector borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, zika and chikungunya. According to the Health Ministry, India has registered 10,172 dengue cases with three deaths as of May. This year, 1,554 instances of chikungunya were reported until June, while 21,558 malaria cases and four fatalities were reported through April. Controlling and containing this disease has now become the top priority of many states. The top Vector Control Research Centre of ICMR in Puducherry has developed a technology called Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti strain VCRC B-17) to kill mosquitoes and black fly larvae. This technology is expected to cause no harm to other insects, mammals or aquatic wildlife. Experts are hoping that this step will serve as a boost to fight against these diseases.

The Game Plan

Last month, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, gave this technology to the state-run Hindustan Insecticides Ltd to start its commercial manufacturing and speed up the process. This technology will also be beneficial for countries with tropical climate and the government of India is planning to expand its export to other countries as well.

70,000 People Die Every Year From Vector Borne Diseases

According to the data presented by the World Health Organization, vector borne diseases account for more than 17 per cent of all infectious disease in the world. It is responsible for the death of almost 70,000 people every year. The sudden spike in mosquito borne diseases in Indian states at this time of the year is common due to the onset of monsoon. Damp, humid and warm weather conditions favor the breeding of mosquitoes such as Aedes, which need just a tiny amount of water to breed and spread. India is not the only country to witness such a surge this year. Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in many countries.

