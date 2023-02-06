live

ICMR Reveals Most Common Cancers Among Delhi's Men And Women: Check Them Out

Yes, you read that right. In a recent report, ICMR has revealed the two most common cancers found in men and women in Delhi. Check them out below.

Health News Updates: Ever thought about what cancers are most common in India? Yes, perhaps! Cancer is the world's leading cause of death, accounting for millions of cases globally every year. But in a recent report, ICMR in collaboration with NCIDR (National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research), has revealed that data collected over 10 years from seven different hospitals in the national capital clearly shows that 27.8 per cent of female cancer patients had breast cancer, while 10.5 per cent of male cancer patients had lung cancer.

The hospitals which were assessed by the ICMR are --- Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital; Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences; Max Cancer Centre; Max Super Speciality Hospitals; Maulana Azad Medical College; and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

