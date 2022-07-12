ICMR Launches National Registry for Multiple Sclerosis And Allied Demyelinating Disorders

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recently set up the first nationwide dedicated database research network on multiple sclerosis (MS), Indian Multiple Sclerosis and Allied Demyelinating Disorders.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disorder typically affecting young individuals between the ages of 20 and 40 years but may also occur in children and adolescents. According to researchers, MS affects women more than anybody else. It is estimated that this disease affects about 20 persons per lakh population and neuromyelitisoptica spectrum disorders (NMOSD) affects about 2.7 per lakh population. Experts speculate that the number could be even more than this.

Officials said that there is an urgent need to get an insight into disease profile and outcomes of our patients as well as plan research in various domains of pathophysiology, causation, management and rehabilitation on these kinds of disorders. There are newly approved and effective treatments for this condition. They are called 'disease modifying therapies'. But, compared to the previous treatments, the 'autologous hematopoietic bone marrow transplantation' is the most advanced treatment for MS, especially for selective cases.

About The Registry

The registry will create an organized system for data collection, storage, retrieval, analysis, management and outcomes. The IMSRN was started in October 2021, with AIIMS Delhi, as the national coordinating center and 24 participating centers spread across the country. R.S. Dhaliwal, the head of non-communicable diseases, ICMR, said to agencies that, as of now, more than 1,000 patients have been recruited to work for this registry. This registry is expected to pave the way to bring experts together. The aim is to generate new ideas and propose ideas for more research focused on disease pathophysiology, aetiology and imaging.

