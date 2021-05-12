India is reeling under the second wave of the coronavirus infection which is believed to be more virulent and infectious than the previous wave. The country has been witnessing more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases every day for the past three weeks. Overall India’s Covid-19 tally has reached 22992517 and the death toll has gone up to 249992 according to the Union health ministry data. Compared to the first wave the second wave of the pandemic is impacting slightly more number of younger people said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava on Tuesday. This is