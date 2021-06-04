To meet the high demand for Covid testing in the wake of the surge in positive cases the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved two home-based Rapid Antigen Test kits. These are CoviSelf manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd Pune and the PanBio COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Device developed by Chicago-based Abbott Rapid Diagnostics. These COVID testing kits are to be used only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases and as per the procedure described by the manufacturer in the user manual said the ICMR and advised to avoid indiscriminate testing. Home-based RAT