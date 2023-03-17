ICMR Approves New RT-qPCR Kit That Can Detect Influenza, SARS CoV2, and RSV

Influenza, SARS CoV2 and RSV have similar initial symptoms like cough, sneezing, weakness, breathlessness, and fever.

The New RT-qPCR Kit can effectively distinguish between Influenza, SARS CoV2, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, enabling immediate line of treatment.

There has been an increase in the number of H3N2 cases and COVID-19 infections in the country. The good news is that a Chennai-based company has come up with a new test that can clearly differentiate between these infections and help doctors create the right treatment plan.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a new RT-qPCR kit developed by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies for detection of respiratory infections. Called KRIVIDA TRIVUS, the kit can detect the presence or absence of three pathogens - Influenza (H1N1, H3N2, Yamagata and Victoria sublineages), SARS CoV2, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Influenza, SARS CoV2 and RSV have similar initial symptoms like cough, sneezing, weakness, breathlessness, and fever. However, how each of these illnesses progresses and spreads is different as well as how they are treated. One cannot accurately distinguish these illnesses from each other based on symptoms alone.

The new RT-qPCR kit can identify which pathogen is causing the respiratory illness, helping clinicians and patients to opt for the right course of treatment, the company said in a release.

Advantages of Kriya's KRIVIDA TRIVUS

The kit helps detect the specific virus that is causing the respiratory infection, which helps clinicians understand the likely outcomes and how the patient will do.

Identifying the specific virus causing a respiratory infection can help doctors decide on the best treatment plan for the patient.

It can provide result within 50-60 minutes.

Because it's an open kit, KRIVIDA TRIVUS can be used in all the available RT PCR equipment.

Anu Moturi, CEO and Founder, KRIYA Medical Technologies, acknowledged the importance of identifying the presence of viral pathogens causing respiratory illness and the gaps that currently exist in the diagnostic stage.

He believes that KRIVIDA TRIVUS can play a significant role in addressing these gaps and help clinicians with the right diagnosis. He thanked the ICMR for their prompt and timely validation of the kit.

The conventional RT PCR kits can only detect the presence or absence of SARS CoV2 but KRIVIDA Trivus, can detect presence or absence of all three pathogens (influenza, SARS CoV2, and RSV), as well as also about coinfections, said Dr. Shanmuga Priya, Head Of Research and Development, Kriya Medical Technologies.

What you need to know about viral infections

Infections with influenza, SARS CoV2, and RSV can be treated effectively with antiviral drugs. Correct diagnosis of the respiratory illness is important to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics, which can help prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) can lead to severe inflammation of the lungs called bronchiolitis. One with a co-infection (more than one virus) may have a higher chance of developing severe pneumonia.

The new RT-qPCR Kit can effectively distinguish between Influenza, SARS CoV2, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

The company claims that the overall sensitivity of the kit is 99.11 per cent and specificity is 100 per cent.

It will be produced at KRIYA's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Oragadam in Chennai and will soon be commercially available across the country.