I Am Fully Vaccinated, When Should I Take COVID-19 Booster Dose? Bharat Biotech CMD Answers Your Queries

Are you planning to take the COVID-19 booster shot? Read what Bharat Biotech's CMD wants to say.

Have you taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines? Now is the time when you should consider taking the booster shots. But, when is the ideal time to get a booster shot? Don't worry, we get you. Hyderabad-based pharma major Bharat Biotech founder and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella said that an ideal time for a booster dose of a coronavirus vaccine would be six months after receiving the second dose. However, saying that, Dr Ella also added that a final decision will be taken by the government.

What Are COVID-19 Booster Shots?

People who have received both their doses against COVID-19 and are 18-49 years old are eligible in getting a booster shot at least 6 months after completing the primary series. But what exactly are the booster doses? Let's understand.

A COVID booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine that is administered after the protection provided by the original shot (s) has begun to wane over time. Basically, the booster doses are designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for a longer period of time.

Who All Are Eligible For A COVID Booster Shot?

According to the experts, people who are eligible for the COVID booster shots are:

One who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Anyone who is 18 years or older and has taken the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months back.

Possible Side Effects

After getting the booster shot against COVID-19, you may experience some mild and temporary symptoms, which are very much similar to the ones you had experienced after taking the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. These may include:

Fever

Body ache / Muscle pain

Headache

Fatigue/tiredness

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

COVID-19 Nasal Vaccines In India

About the nasal vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech after its Coavaxin, he said that the Phase 2 trials are done and data was being analysed. "We should expect it in 3-4 months," he said, adding that Bharat Biotech was also talking to the government about using the Cowin platform for doing clinical trials.

Ella indicated that the nasal Covid vaccine could be taken instead of the second dose of Covaxin or to protect previously infected persons. The nasal vaccine was more effective in preventing infection as compared to an injectable vaccine which does not reach the upper lungs and could eliminate the need for a vaccinated individual to continue wearing the mask, he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)