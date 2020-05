COVID-19 cases continue to rise worldwide though a few countries are showing a downward curve in new positives. As per the latest reports, there are now 3,090,445 confirmed cases of the disease worldwide and 217,769 people have lost their lives because of complications of the disease. We all know that people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, heart disease and hypertension are more at risk of severe complications of the disease. As the days go by, data shows that a significant number of patients with COVID-19 have high blood pressure. There are many theories floating around as to why this is happening. Now experts are wondering if hypertension medications have anything to do with it. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 35,043 as death toll reaches 1,147

They say that blood pressure drugs affect the same pathways that COVID-19 takes to enter the lungs and heart. But opinion is divided as to whether these drugs open the door to the virus or offer protection against it.

Will BP drugs save your or hurt you?

Researchers from the Johns Hopkins Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness in Baltimore say that hypertension drugs may increase the presence of the ACE2 enzyme, which produces hormones that lower blood pressure by widening blood vessels. COVID-19 too targets ACE2 and latches on to the enzyme and penetrate cells. According to researchers, if there are more enzymes, there are more targets for the virus. This increases chances of infection and complications.

Almost 72 per cent of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients, who are 65 years of age or older, suffers from hypertension. They were also on ACE inhibitors. Experts worry that it is the drugs, and not the underlying condition, that may be the accelerant for the virus. However, they are also quick to point out that more research needs to be done on the subject before anything can be said conclusively. Now much is known about how the virus affects the body or what pathways it uses to get to the heart and lungs.

A word of caution from researchers

This debate on whether BP drugs can make you more susceptible to COVID-19 has made many patients wary of their medications. But experts warn that till more research is done on the subject, you must continue taking the prescription drugs unless specifically asked to do so by a doctor.

Tips to control your blood pressure levels

There is a reason why high blood pressure is called a silent. Symptoms may manifest without any warning and become fatal in no time. So, you need to keep it under control and take your medication regularly. Common symptoms of high blood pressure may include headaches, blurry vision, breathlessness, dizziness, vomiting and palpitations.

Other that taking your drugs regularly, you can get things under control by making some lifestyle modifications too. Lose weight and cut down your alcohol consumption. Avoid processed and junk foods, too much salt and caffeine. Be physically active and do some exercise very day. Walk, swim or just do some housework. Anything helps. Follow a healthy diet that includes a lot of fresh fruits and vegetable. And check your blood pressure levels regularly.