High blood pressure or hypertension is a common condition that affects more than a billion people across the world. According to estimates of the more than 75 million people around the world who have become infected with COVID-19 worldwide so far more than 16 million also have hypertension. COVID-19 patients who also suffer from high blood pressure are more likely to fall severely ill with the disease which also leaves them at greater risk of death. Researchers from the Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité -- Universitätsmedizin Berlin in collaboration with partners in Heidelberg and Leipzig have now found