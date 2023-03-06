Hypersensitive Pneumonia On The Rise In Maharashtra, Officials Warn People Against Feeding Pigeons

Close proximity to pigeons can cause a variety of illnesses in humans including Hypersensitive Pneumonia.

The cities of Mumbai and Pune is witnessing a rise in hypersensitive pneumonia which is mainly cause due to contact with pigeons. According to experts, people who have a pre-existing long problems or condition are 60-65 percent more prone to contracting this disease. Being in close proximity and contact with pigeons can cause hypersensitive pneumonia in humans which is a lung disease. Due the risks posed by pigeons, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra put up several posters warning people against feeding pigeons in order to spread public awareness.

The poster contains a warning to people who feed pigeons stating that a fine of Rs 500 will be levied if they are caught feeding the birds. Posters regarding this issue have not been put up yet.

How Does Close Proximity With Pigeons Affect Humans?

Pigeons seem harmless by behavior but unfortunately they can cause a lot of diseases in humans. Firstly, they shed a lot of feather and they are one of the ways humans can contract infections, secondly, bird droppings can also cause diseases. The breathable antigen arising from the bird droppings and feathers goes into the lung and leads to an immunological reaction, which damages the lung. If any human comes in contact with these elements, it could harm them.

Health Problems They Can Cause

Along with causing hypersensitive pneumonia, pigeons also spread a variety of lung diseases like respiratory allergies to serious infections. These diseases can lead to a condition known as Pneumonia-Psittacosis. This is an infection caused by bacterium and can also turn fatal for people who have not been treated properly. Another diseases caused by pigeons is Histoplasmosis. This is a fungal infection with high rate at mortality. People who have an immunocompromised host might contract Cryptococcal infections which may lead to pulmonary or meningeal infections.