This is a breakthrough discovery in the field of cancer treatment as researchers from Northwestern Medicine found that each human cell has an embedded killer code that naturally functions to destroy cancer cells, highlighted a recent media report. The research has appeared in Nature Communications.

The study explained that a ‘kill code’ is embedded in large protein-coding ribonucleic acids (RNAs) and in small RNAs, also known as microRNAs, which according to the scientists, have evolved over 800 years back in order to safeguard your body from the deadly cancer.

“Now that we know the kill code, we can trigger the mechanism without having to use chemotherapy and without messing with the genome. We can use these small RNAs directly, introduce them into cells and trigger the kill switch,” reportedly said study’s lead author Marcus Peter, PhD, the Tom D Spies Professor of Cancer Metabolism.

“As soon as the cell’s inner bodyguards sense it is mutating into cancer, they punch in the kill code to extinguish the mutating cell,” added the research, quoted the media report.

An end to the chemotherapy will bring great benefits for the patients fighting cancer as this therapy has several side effects which includes the chance of a second bout of cancer. With this new discovery, cancer can be killed internally, claim the researchers.