We all know that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and close contact. But do you know about human-to-animal transmission of the virus? Though scientists still do not know the exact source of the coronavirus outbreak, they believe that it originally came from an animal, likely a bat. As per the available information, the risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people is low. Can COVID-19 be transmitted from people to animals? Yes, cases of human-to-animal transmission have been reported from different parts of the world. According to the US CDC, it appears that SARS-CoV-2 can spread from people to animals in some situations, especially during close contact. A study published in Veterinary Record has also confirmed with fresh evidence that people have transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to cats during the pandemic in the UK. The virus was detected in two domestic cats that developed mild or severe respiratory disease last year. The cats were from households with suspected cases of Covid-19.

Another study recently published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology, suggested that ferrets, cats, civets, and dogs, are the most susceptible animals to SARS-CoV-2. But minks, lions and tigers have also been found positive for the COVID-19 virus. There have been reports of pets contracting the infectious virus through their owners in places like Japan, Hong Kong and Brazil. In January this year, a kitten was tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea at a religious facility in the southeastern city of Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province. Health authorities suspect that the virus was transmitted from the owners, a mother and daughter who were tested positive for the virus, to the cat.

Avoid contact with animals, if you have COVID-19

According to the available information, most of these animals became infected after contact with people with COVID-19. Therefore, the US CDC advises people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

Can animals transmit the virus back into humans?

SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks were reported in mink farms in several countries. According to WHO, the Covid-19 virus can change while infecting minks and these mink variants can transmit back into humans through close contact with the animal. However, the mink variants infecting humans appear to have the same properties as other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the premiere organisation said.

