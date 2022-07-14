Huge Burden Of Genetic Diseases In India: Venkaiah Naidu Suggests Mass Screening Of Children For Early Identification

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President stressed that focus should be made on preventive measures to address the burden of thalassemia and sickle cell anemia in the country.

India is facing a huge burden of genetic diseases, and lack of awareness is a major hindrance in their prevention and early diagnosis, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday in Hyderabad.

The Vice President made the statement while inaugurating the Research Laboratory, Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory and 2nd Blood Transfusion Unit at the Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu stressed the importance of preventive measures to address this problem as well as mass screening of the children for early identification and management of genetic diseases.

He also urged the private sector and NGOs to help in combating genetic diseases, by complementing the government's efforts.

Spread awareness on Thalassemia and sickle cell disease

The Vice President mentioned that as many as 10,000 to 15,000 babies are born with Thalassemia every year in India.

Referring to statistics, Naidu stated that prevalence of beta-Thalassemia in India is in the range of 2.9 to 4.6 per cent. Sickle cell anemia, which is more prevalent among lower socio-economic sections of society, ranges from 5 to 40 per cent among the tribal populations, he stated.

Stating that lack of awareness is causing major hindrance in the prevention and early diagnosis of these genetic diseases, he urged all stakeholders, including doctors, teachers, public figures, community leaders and media, to spread awareness on Thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

When detected early, patients can be counselled about the condition. This can also help prevent marriage of two individuals who are silent carriers of defective genes, and thus prevent genetic abnormalities in children.

Naidu also highlighted the importance of Prenatal genetic screening tests for detecting genetic abnormalities in the foetus.

Treatment for genetic disorders

The Vice President acknowledged that the treatment options available for Thalassemia and sickle cell anemia such as bone marrow transplantation or regular blood transfusion are expensive as well as distressing to the young patients. Therefore, he called for a comprehensive approach to address this health challenge of genetic disorders.

To improve treatment of patients suffering from these genetic diseases, and make healthcare accessible to all, he encouraged the private sector to set up more diagnosis and treatment facilities, especially in tier two and three cities and rural areas.

Further, Naidu appealed to the youth to come forward and donate blood to help the needy, including children with Thalassemia who need regular blood transfusions throughout their life.

Make rural service mandatory for young doctors

The Vice President also noted that ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for all is still a challenge in India. In order to address the shortage of manpower in rural India, he suggested making rural service mandatory for young doctors before getting admission to PG courses.

In addition, Naidu suggested scaling up e-Health initiatives in rural areas using digital tools, which he said is "another cost effective method for making healthcare accessible to all."

