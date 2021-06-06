As India witnessed a steady fall in the number of active coronavirus cases from across the states the country registered a total of 120529 fresh COVID-19 cases the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months taking the infection tally to 28694879 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 344082 with 3380 new fatalities while the number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day. A total of 344082 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported so far in the country including 98771 from Maharashtra 30895