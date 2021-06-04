The COVID-19 situation in India has improved over the last few weeks, as fresh coronavirus cases continue to fall in the country. India which is reeling under the ferocious second wave of coronavirus has so far registered over 2.84 crores confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,37,989 deaths.

On Wednesday, with 1,34,154 fresh cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, while the number of active COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 172 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.69 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 172,005,004 and 3,698,128, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,325,514 and 596,395, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 28,441,986 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,803,472), France (5,755,554), Turkey (5,270,299), Russia (5,040,390), the UK (4,515,778), Italy (4,225,163), Argentina (3,884,447), Germany (3,701,692), Spain (3,687,762) and Colombia (3,488,046), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 469,388 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (337,989), Mexico (228,146), the UK (128,075), Italy (126,342), Russia (120,604) and France (109,990).

(With inputs from Agencies)