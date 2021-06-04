The COVID-19 situation in India has improved over the last few weeks as fresh coronavirus cases continue to fall in the country. India which is reeling under the ferocious second wave of coronavirus has so far registered over 2.84 crores confirmed COVID-19 cases including 337989 deaths. On Wednesday with 134154 fresh cases India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 28441986 while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 337989 with 2887 more people succumbing to it while the number of active COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20