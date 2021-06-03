As India fights its biggest battle against the ferocious second wave of a novel coronavirus, the country witnessed a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases as it registered 133,228 fresh infections, taking the caseload tally to 28,307,832. The death toll stands at 335,102. New cases have gone down significantly in the national capital, which was hit badly by the second wave. According to the official’s data, Delhi recorded a total of 576 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 17. The city’s positivity rate, the proportion of samples tested returning positive remained below 1 per cent (0.78 per cent) for the third consecutive day.

Delhi has been under strict lockdown since April 19 and with a continuous decline in daily cases and positivity rate below 5 per cent from the last week, the government has re-opened construction and manufacturing units, while the lockdown restrictions have been extended till June 7. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, making an announcement for extension of lockdown in Delhi had stated that the National Capital will be unlocked phase-wise. The state administration will take further decisions after reviewing the Covid situation of the city with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after this week. Follow the space for all the LIVE updates related to coronavirus.