As India fights its biggest battle against the ferocious second wave of a novel coronavirus the country witnessed a slight dip in the daily Covid-19 cases as it registered 133228 fresh infections taking the caseload tally to 28307832. The death toll stands at 335102. New cases have gone down significantly in the national capital which was hit badly by the second wave. According to the official’s data Delhi recorded a total of 576 fresh COVID-19 cases the lowest since March 17. The city's positivity rate the proportion of samples tested returning positive remained below 1 per cent (0.78 per cent) for