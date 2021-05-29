The coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 169.4 million people and killed more than 3.52 million according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33240022 confirmed cases and 593963 deaths respectively according to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections India follows the US with 27729247 coronavirus cases and Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 322512 fatalities. The recovery rate for Covid-19 in India has increased to 90.80% and the active caseload has decreased to 2228724 - a promising indicator in the midst of the devastating