The coronavirus, responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has so far infected 169.4 million people, and killed more than 3.52 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33,240,022 confirmed cases and 593,963 deaths, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections, India follows the US with 27,729,247 coronavirus cases and Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 322,512 fatalities.

The recovery rate for Covid-19 in India has increased to 90.80%, and the active caseload has decreased to 22,28,724 – a promising indicator in the midst of the devastating pandemic’s second wave. According to the Union Health Ministry’s latest update, India’s daily recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for the 16th consecutive day, with 2,84,601 recoveries recorded in the previous 24 hours respectively.