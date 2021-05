As of May 28, the global Covid-19 cases have reached 169.6 million, with more than 3.52 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The latest update from the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) showed that the US has the world’s highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths at 33,999,680 and 607,726, respectively. India follows in the second place in terms of infections (with 27,547,705 cases) and Brazil comes second in terms of deaths, with 456,753 fatalities.

LIVE UPDATES 09:16 IST 28 May Antibody cocktail to fight India's double mutant coronavirus variant: Hyderabad hospital studying its efficacy AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad is studying the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies cocktail against India’s double mutant variant of coronavirus, B.1.617. AIG Chairman Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy told media persons that monoclonal antibodies-based treatment has the potential to increase mutant variants and so irrational use of these antibodies’ cocktails should be absolutely discouraged.