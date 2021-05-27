The coronavirus, which is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has so far infected 168.1 million people, and killed more than 3.49 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33,190,016 confirmed cases and 591,947 deaths, respectively, according to the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections, India follows the US with 27,157,795 coronavirus cases and Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 454,429 fatalities.

LIVE UPDATES 14:06 IST 27 May Zydus develops monoclonal antibodies cocktail fro Covid treatment, seeks DCGI approval for clinical trial Zydus Cadila has developed a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), called ZRC-3308, for treatment of mild COVID-19 patients. The company on Thursday announced that it is seeking permission from the DCGI to initiate phase 1/3 human clinical trials.

10:57 IST 27 May Woman dies after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Belgium, use of single-dose jab for under 41s suspended The Belgian government has temporarily suspended administering the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to people below 41 years following the death of a woman from severe side-effects after getting the jab.

10:47 IST 27 May 32 patients have no history of Covid-19 contract black fungus in Punjab Punjab has confirmed more than 158 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus. But 32 of these patients have no history of Covid-19 infection, say doctors. Excessive use of steroids, not Covid-19, is blamed behind black fungus infection as they were administered steroids during treatment of other ailments.

10:27 IST 27 May At 33,764, Tamil Nadu logs highest daily Covid cases Tamil Nadu recorded 33,764 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala at 28,798 cases. Maharashtra saw most deaths at 1,013, followed by Karnataka (530) and Tamil Nadu (475).

10:24 IST 27 May India records 2.11L new cases, 3,847 Covid deaths in last 24 hours As many as 2,11,298 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 3,847 more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours in India, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Thursday. With this India’s overall tally now stands at 2,73,69,093 with 3,15,235 deaths.

