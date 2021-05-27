The coronavirus which is responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 168.1 million people and killed more than 3.49 million according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US is the worst-hit country with 33190016 confirmed cases and 591947 deaths respectively according to the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) data. In terms of infections India follows the US with 27157795 coronavirus cases and Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 454429 fatalities.