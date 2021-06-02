India is seeing some sort of relief with the daily Covid-19 count declining significantly in the past few days. In many states the recovery rate is now more than double the positivity rate. For example in Karnataka as many as 29271 patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours compared to 14304 new Covid cases. Delhi's Covid positivity rate also fell below one per cent for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The national capital reported 623 fresh Covid-19 cases the lowest in two-and-a-half months and 62 more deaths. Meanwhile the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 170.5 million while