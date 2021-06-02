India is seeing some sort of relief, with the daily Covid-19 count declining significantly in the past few days. In many states, the recovery rate is now more than double the positivity rate. For example, in Karnataka, as many as 29,271 patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours compared to 14,304 new Covid cases. Delhi’s Covid positivity rate also fell below one per cent for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The national capital reported 623 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 more deaths.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 170.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,264,380 and 594,568, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,047,534 cases.