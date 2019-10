Recently, Hritihik Roshan posted a video on Instagram showing the workout regime that he followed to become Kabir. But the more shocking news that he delivered was that, while he was preparing for the role, he suffered two-three slipped discs. ©Shutterstock

Were you also shocked after seeing the transformation of Hrithik Roshan from a tuition teacher Anand Kumar to a ripped soldier in War? Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been getting a lot of attention because of the body that he has built for the role of Kabir in the movie War. But the story of what went behind this transformation is way beyond anything anyone could have imagined. Recently, Hritihik Roshan posted a video on Instagram showing the workout regime that he followed to become Kabir. But the more shocking news that he delivered was that, while he was preparing for the role, he suffered two-three slipped discs. But that did not stop him. Hrithik Roshan has come out as an inspiration for people who give excuses for not hitting the gym. Here is everything you need to know about slipped discs.

What is a slipped disc?

Your spinal column is stacked with a series of bones called the vertebrae. These vertebrae are protected by a disc. This disc absorbs the shock that is caused by daily activities like walking, lifting, and twisting. This shock could otherwise destroy the vertebrae and make the spinal cord collapse. The disc itself contains a soft portion, which absorbs the shocks and a hard outer ring that protects it from injury. External injury or weakness can cause this inner portion of the disc to protrude through the outer ring. This is known as slipped, prolapsed or herniated disc.

Symptoms of slip disc

Disc that slips from its position in any part of the spine, from neck to your lower back, can cause pressure on the nerves and the muscles around it. This pressure is indicated through pain and numbness in the affected area. If ignored, the pain can extend to your arms and legs. This pain can become worse with certain movements and at night as you go to sleep. It can also aggravate as you try to stand, sit or walk small distances.

How are you at risk?

Overweight people are at a higher risk of developing slipped disc. Additonal weight in the body puts stress on the spinal cord and could cause the disc to slip. Lifting heavy weights can place a great strain on the lower back, resulting in slip disc. This and other spinal injuries are common in elderly people because the disc becomes weak with age and the spinal cord losses its protection.

How are slipped discs treated?

The treatment of slip disc depends on the level of discomfort that the person is facing. If the disc has been completely removed from the spinal column, then you would require a surgery. If it has just shifted from its position slightly, it can be treated with physical theraphy. Most people are able to relieve slipped disc pain with exercises. The right exercises can help in strenghening the back muscles, which provide support to the slipped disc. Other than exercise, over-the-counter pain relievers can also help with the pain. Till the time the disc is not able to go back to it’s original state, avoid heavy lifting and painful