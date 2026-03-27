Hrithik Roshan Girlfriend Saba Azad hospitalised after being diagnosed with parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis

Saba Azad Health Updates: The actress hae been hospitalized after being diagnosed with Cyclospora cayetanensis, which is characterised by mild to severe nausea, anorexia, abdominal cramping, and watery diarrhoea. Cyclospora has now been described from patients with protracted diarrheal illness.

Hrithik Roshan Girlfriend Saba Azad hospitalised after being diagnosed with parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis

Saba Azad Hospitalised News: 'Can barely walk ': Bollywood actress and model, Saba Azad has reportedly been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Cyclospora Cayetanensis. Taking to social media, Saba shared a long note on how she has had the "worst 14 days of her life" despite eating home-cooked food and carrying her water bottle everywhere. She thanked her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, for being there with her during her worst times.

Posting the picture, Saba wrote, "Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For somone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn't have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk."

What Is Saba Azad Suffering From: Understanding Cyclospora Cayetanensis

Cyclospora Cayetanensis is an illness you get from the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. You can get a Cyclospora infection from contaminated food or water. It causes watery diarrhea and other intestinal symptoms. Symptoms can come and go and may last weeks or months. Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics.

In its one of its research papers, the Cleaveland Clinics has stated that -- Cyclospora cayetanensis is a coccidian pathogen in humans which is primarily characterised by mild to severe nausea, anorexia, abdominal cramping, and watery diarrhoea. Cyclospora has now been described from patients with protracted diarrheal illness.

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