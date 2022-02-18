Hrithik Roshan Donates His Rare Blood Type After Learning Hospitals Often Run Short of It

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has a rare blood group B-negative. On Thursday, the actor donated his blood at the Kokilaben hospital saying that he was informed that many blood banks often run short of this blood group. His father Rakesh Roshan commented, "Proud of you" and fans also praised Hrithik for his gesture.

'Blood Donation Is Healthy'

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of him from the hospital, in the post he wrote, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed, and Dr. Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?"

Health Benefits of Blood Donation

In the post, the actor mentioned the benefits of donating blood. So, did you know in what ways donating blood can help your health? let's understand. To start with, there's no end to the benefits of donating blood for those who need it.

It helps in reducing stress Improves one's emotional well-being Helps in getting rid of negative feelings Provides a sense of belonging and reduce isolation