Cervical Cancer Vaccine Myths Debunked: All You Need To Know About This

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Cervical cancer happens to women and it is a very common type of cancer that can become deadly very fast. It develops in the cervical region of the uterus. One of the most common cause of other sexually transmitted infections is also cervical cancer. The virus that causes this cancer, the human papillomaviruses (HPV) spreads through any kind of sexual contact and that is why it can spread from one person to another very fast. But the good news is that it can be prevented. India has recently launched its first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine for women. But experts say that it can actually be taken by everyone in order to prevent this diseases.
One of the most common and easily sexually transmitted infections is the Human papillomavirus (HPV). The new vaccine is supposed to prevent from this infection and also prevent it from spreading to other people. Here are few facts about this virus and vaccine that everyone should know.
The HPV vaccine is deemed to be very safe and like any other vaccine it might have certain mild reactions or side effects which will not last longer than one or two days. Some common side effects can be:
This vaccine has been proven to be 70 per cent effective for cervical cancer and it is perfectly safe.
Follow us on