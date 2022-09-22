Cervical Cancer Vaccine Myths Debunked: All You Need To Know About This

Experts debunk myths about the new cervical cancer vaccine that is supposed to be a groundbreaking treatment for this disease in women.

Cervical cancer happens to women and it is a very common type of cancer that can become deadly very fast. It develops in the cervical region of the uterus. One of the most common cause of other sexually transmitted infections is also cervical cancer. The virus that causes this cancer, the human papillomaviruses (HPV) spreads through any kind of sexual contact and that is why it can spread from one person to another very fast. But the good news is that it can be prevented. India has recently launched its first indigenous cervical cancer vaccine for women. But experts say that it can actually be taken by everyone in order to prevent this diseases.

Experts Certain Myths About This Vaccine

One of the most common and easily sexually transmitted infections is the Human papillomavirus (HPV). The new vaccine is supposed to prevent from this infection and also prevent it from spreading to other people. Here are few facts about this virus and vaccine that everyone should know.

HPV is transmitted through sexual contact. It is necessary that this vaccine should be taken at a young age preferably when the person is not exposed to the virus. Experts have said that this will be more effective.

This vaccine MUST be taken by women but, it is not just meant for them. Since the virus could be contracted from anyone, it is necessary that everyone between the age of 9-45 years takes it like men, women and transgenders.

The vaccine should ideally be administered in two doses. The gap between each dose should be six months for people between the age 9-14 years. For people between age 15-45, there are three doses that should be given in the interval of 0, 2 and 6 months.

Is The Vaccine Safe?

The HPV vaccine is deemed to be very safe and like any other vaccine it might have certain mild reactions or side effects which will not last longer than one or two days. Some common side effects can be:

Fever

Fatigue or tired feeling

Pain or swelling in the area where the vaccine was administered

Muscle pain

Joint pain

This vaccine has been proven to be 70 per cent effective for cervical cancer and it is perfectly safe.