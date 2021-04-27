India is currently fighting its biggest battle against the deadliest virus COVID-19. The country recorded 323144 new positive cases of a novel coronavirus in the last 24hours. Not just the rising number of daily cases the country’s healthcare system is also facing a huge scarcity of oxygen which has become a challenge. During this tough time the only good news right now is that almost 80% of the total population of India is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus infection which can be cured at home. If you have mild COVID-19 symptoms here is a simple guideline that you can