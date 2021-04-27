India is currently fighting its biggest battle against the deadliest virus COVID-19. The country recorded 3,23,144 new positive cases of a novel coronavirus in the last 24hours. Not just the rising number of daily cases, the country’s healthcare system is also facing a huge scarcity of oxygen which has become a challenge. During this tough time, the only good news right now is that almost 80% of the total population of India is experiencing mild symptoms of the virus infection which can be cured at home. If you have mild COVID-19 symptoms, here is a simple guideline that you can follow to cure yourself at home. Also Read - Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients In UP To Get Free Remdesivir Against Prescription: Chief Minister Yogi

First, Know The Symptoms Of COVID-19

The coronavirus is mutating and with that, the symptoms are changing too. In the first wave of coronavirus, the common symptoms of the virus infection were: Also Read - Wear mask even at home, avoid going out to stay safe from COVID-19: Niti Aayog member

Fever Dry Cough Throat Pain Muscle Pain Headache Fatigue Loss of Smell & Taste

However, in the second wave of coronavirus attack, the virus has brought in several new symptoms, such as: Also Read - Indian variant of COVID-19 not yet variant of concern, says WHO

Diarrhea Pink Eyes Skin Rashes Extreme Weakness Gastrointestinal Issues Breathlessness Falling Oxygen Saturation

One must know the symptoms of the virus infection to make sure that he/she is getting proper treatment from the onset of the attack.

Keep A Check On Key Health Parameters

When you are treating mild COVID-19 symptoms at home, it is of utmost importance to keep three vital health parameters in check. These are:

Regularly check your heart rate. If your heartbeat is above 100-105, you must consult your doctor immediately. Also, keep a thermometer with you and note down your body temperature after every three hours. In case you notice a sudden rise in the temperature, make sure to inform your physician and take proper guidance. Keep a close tab on your oxygen level. According to the experts, a healthy person’s oxygen level should be between 94-96. If you notice a drop in your oxygen level (below 90), try doing some breathing exercises and if the problem persists, then consult a doctor.

What To Do When You Have Mild COVID-19 Symptoms?

First of all, one needs to get tested the moment any of the above-mentioned symptoms start appearing. Till the time the reports are coming, here is what you need to do.

Keeping Yourself Hydrated Is Important

Drink plenty of fluids to help your body recovered from the extreme weakness that the virus may bring in. Keep fruit juices (fresh ones), keep drinking coconut water throughout the day, drink ORS whenever you feel exhausted or low on energy.

Follow A Good Diet

Coronavirus can leave you to feel less hungry or can lead to a loss of appetite. But, remember the keyword of getting over the virus attack — strong immunity. And, eating good food is extremely important. Indulge in more of a well-balanced diet to help your body recover faster. Do not eat a lot of spicy foods as you may already be suffering from diarrhea and eating spicy foods may trigger the whole bowel system.

Have Kadha Or Throat Cleansing Drink

One of the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus attack is a sore throat. If you are suffering from a sore throat or mild throat pain, a teaspoon of honey in hot water can help soothe your throat. This drink will also help you in getting rid of the mucus which is accumulated in your body. Another great way to treat your sore throat is gargling with warm saltwater. Take a pan and boil water, mix some salt into the water and do gurgling on a daily basis. Also, to treat your smell problem and detoxify your lungs — take steam every day.

Do You Need To Take Any Medicines To Treat Mild COVID-19 Symptoms?

Yes, since there are no specific medicines for the treatment of coronavirus, one can use some over-the-counter medications to treat mild coronavirus symptoms. If you have a fever, you can take medicines such as Paracetamol — to bring down the body temperature. If you mild headache or body ache, you can take a pain reliever such as — Nimesulide. Also, take proper guidance from a physician to understand the dosages.

Another most important thing to keep in mind when treating a patient with a mild COVID-19 attack is to monitor the symptoms to avoid any unnecessary severe situations.

Now, the question is when are COVID-19 symptoms considered severe? A patient can suffer from serious symptoms of the virus infection and that is when immediate hospitalization is required. Some of these symptoms are:

Unable to breathe Dip in oxygen level saturation Acute chest pain Inability to stay awake or new confusion

How To Keep Others Safe In The House?

Coronavirus is extremely infectious and you already know this. The virus can enter from an infected person to someone who is perfectly fine through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth, or nose.

Therefore, one must self-isolate when any of the above symptoms appear. Try to stay in a room that has an attached washroom so that others are not prone to catch the virus. Do not share any of your belongings such as your towel, glasses or plates, mobile phones, etc. Keep your belonging well sanitized inside your room where you are isolating.

Here Is Everything You Need To Keep In Mind:

Make sure to avoid any contact with other members of your house. Always wear a mask when you are coming out of your room and exposing yourself to the other members who are not infected. Do not share your clothes with anybody. Since the virus can infect the one who uses your clothes which may carry the novel coronavirus.

When Can You Expect To Get Fully Recovered?

Once you are infected by the virus, it takes at least 14 days for your body to get better. These days make sure you are taking good care of yourself so that you can help your body cope. Take proper rest since your body is too tired at this point in time. Avoid exhaustion and eat proper food.

Once you are ready to step out — exercise regularly to strengthen your immunity. Also, keep a tab of all the symptoms since ‘long COVID’ is also a threat. Some of the signs of ‘long Covid’ are:

Cough that lasts months Hoarse voice Headache Diarrhea Loss of appetite Acute shortness of breathing

DISCLAIMER: The above-mentioned tips are only for those who are suffering from mild COVID-19 symptoms. However, medical consultation is advisable.