Staying home, following hygienic practices and practicing social distancing are essential to prevent catching or spreading the novel coronavirus. But what happens when you or someone with whom you share a house with is diagnosed with COVID-19. Given the highly infectious nature of the disease, it is important to be careful while sharing a house with a COVID-19 patient. So far, data suggests that most positive cases resulted from close contact with infected persons and that intrafamily spread is responsible for clusters of outbreaks within communities.

The novel coronavirus is spread primarily from person to person through respiratory droplets released by infected people when they cough or sneeze. One can also catch the virus by touching contaminated objects. Studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2—the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease— can survive on various surfaces for days. That’s why those who are tested positive or showing suspected symptoms are advised to stay isolated within their home to curb the spread of the virus to others. But isolating can be really hard if you’re living with your family or in a small space. When you’re not feeling well, self-isolation can also be psychologically challenging and distressing. So, how would you stay safe in a shared house if you have COVID-19 or cohabitate with someone who is sick with the novel coronavirus. Here are some safety tips you should follow as instructed by the health experts.

Don’t allow visitors at home

As per the established guidelines, one of the first things you should do while self-isolating yourself at home is locking down the home by not allowing visitors in unless very important. If possible, a separate bedroom and bathroom should be designated for the patient. A good air flow is also important for the patient, so don’t close the room completely. Open a window to improve the ventilation of the room.

Avoid physical contact with the patient

If you are a caregiver, you should as far as possible try to avoid making physical contact with the person showing symptoms of and diagnosed with COVID-19. If you do have to come into contact with the patient, make sure you have your mouth and nose covered, preferably with a surgical mask. In case, you don’t have a surgical mask, use a scarf or any make-shift masks. One should also wear gloves while handling potentially contaminated surfaces such as clothes or bedding of the infected person. The gloves should be disposed of after use.

Do not share household items

You should also avoid sharing household items like dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding, or other items with the infected person. The items used by the patient should be washed thoroughly. While cleaning the patient’s room or bathroom, take extra care to sanitize potentially contaminated surfaces.

Pay attention to symptoms

If you are the individual isolating, pay attention to your symptoms. Mild symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, sore throat or cough, etc. But call your doctor if you develop difficulty breathing. Doctors also suggest drinking plenty of fluids and taking rest. You may take acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fever or body aches but consult a doctor first.

When can a person come out of self-isolation?

A COVID-19 infected person can continue to shed the virus in droplets for weeks even after the acute illness. So, it is important to complete the recommended isolation period to protect your household and other people in your community from becoming ill.

As per the current guidelines, you should wait for at least seven days since symptoms first appeared, and it’s been at least three days without a fever (without use of medications), and respiratory symptoms have improved.