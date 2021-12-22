How To Protect Yourself From Omicron? AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Asks People To Follow Two Steps

Omicron cases touched the 200-mark on Monday. According to the experts, this may increase more with the casualness of the citizens.

Amid rising concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Chief Dr. Randeep Guleria said that is a new variant of coronavirus Omicron is more transmissible than all the previous strains. He also suggested that people must do two key things to protect themselves from this highly virulent strain. While emphasizing the fact that Omicron has major mutations in its spike protein, making it easier for it to infect individuals easily than Delta variant, Dr. Guleria said people should complete their vaccination and follow the rules laid down by the ministry of health for following Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," news agency ANI quoted Dr. Guleria as saying.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 15 states and UTs so far out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated. However, out of total Omicron positive, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron infection, said the ministry. According to the latest data, Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14.

Apart from Omicron-associated cases, the national capital is also witnessing a steady rise in daily cases. Delhi logged 125 Covid cases in a day, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent while there was zero death due to the viral infection.

(With inputs from Agencies)

