Raise your hand if you have this habit of biting the dead skin of your lips. Raise your hand higher if you do this every day and now your lips look like a mangled mess of dead skin and blood. Dry chapped and bleeding lips are not just ugly to look at they can be very painful and lead to infections. Lips are the most sensitive skin on our face. This is why they immediately lose moisture in winter. Some of the other causes of dry, chapped lips include: breathing through the mouth, allergens, some medicines, vitamin deficiencies, angular cheilitis, lip licker’s dermatitis, irritable bowel syndrome and Kawasaki disease. The worst thing you can do dry lips is biting it and trying to take off the dead skin. This only exacerbates the problem. Here is what you must do instead for your dry, chapped and bleeding lips:

Ice: Apply a cube of ice all over your lips. This will soothe the skin on your lips and stop the bleeding.

Malai: After the bleeding has stopped make sure to apply a layer of malai. Let it sit for about 5 minutes and then wash off.

Honey: Honey has antibacterial properties and is known for healing wounds. This makes it an excellent solution for treating chapped lips. Honey will heal the injury where the skin is broken.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera also has antibacterial properties which health injuries quickly. Go ahead and apply some aloe vera gel on your lips.

Facial oils like argan oil help in locking in the moisture. Apply it regularly for soft and smooth lips.