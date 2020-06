Ever since the COVID-19 started spreading its wings all over the globe, government bodies and health experts have been advising people to wear a mask in public places. From spontaneous grocery runs to necessary commutes, having a mask on is a must. And it is equally important to remove face coverings correctly and wash your hands after handling a used face mask. You should also clean your face mask after each use. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that people should properly wash and sanitize their mask after every use. Also Read - 4 herbs which can act as a secret agent in your DIY anti-ageing face pack

How to clean face masks made of cloth?

As per CDC guidelines, both hand washing and machine washing are suitable for cleaning your face mask. If you choose machine wash, then put your cloth mask in a mesh washing bag first to protect it from getting torn in the machine. You can use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth which is used to make the face covering. But, if you don't have access to a washing machine, or you choose hand washing your mask, then make sure to remove dirt and grime from the sink or the place where you're going to wash it. Once you're done cleaning the sink, close the drain and fill it with hot water, add one spoon of detergent, and gently wash the mask with your hands along with the solution. Once you have already soaked the face covering in the solution for 5 minutes, rinse thoroughly under the tap water. Now squeeze the mask and lay it completely flat to let it dry.

Can UV light disinfect face masks?

Yes, UV rays can actually help disinfect your face mask. But, using UV as the only form of sanitization isn't the safest mode. If you have time then sunlight is great, but it takes a lot of hours. And since UV can only disinfect the part of the mask that is exposed to it, the tiny folds might prevent those spots from being decontaminated. Therefore, it is the best to leave air-drying in the sun as an additional form of cleaning. Some special UV machines, like Coral UV 3-in-1 Sanitizer, are another option.

Can you boil your face mask?

Boiling your face mask can result in the degradation of fibers. However, a study published in the Journal of the International Society for Respiratory Protection suggested that dry heating for 30 minutes at 158 degrees F (70 C) or above can effectively destroy the virus without degrading the fibers of your mask.

Is it safe to microwave your face masks?

Microwaving your face mask is not advisable. Microwave appliances are used in hospitals to sanitize equipment, but they are much stronger than your typical home microwave model. According to experts, microwaving can partially melt the filter on N-95 masks, which will make it useless. Also, it can be very dangerous in case your face mask has any metal, such as the flexible strips at the nose bridge, which can cause a fire hazard. And while cloth masks can be microwaved, you can’t be sure that the rays will properly penetrate the cloth at the right heat which is needed. Therefore, it’s a big no to get your mask inside your microwave.