How To Choose The Right Mask: N-95 Vs N-99, Which Mask Is Best To Fight Delhi Air Pollution

Residing in Delhi? Do yourself a favour, get a mask and protect your lungs. However, choosing the right mask to protect against air pollution can be confusing. Here's a quick guide to help you decide.

Delhi chokes on pollution: India's megacities, Delhi and Mumbai, have been grappling with a relentless battle against air pollution, a menace that has transformed their skies into a hazy veil and their lungs into battlegrounds. In the last couple of weeks, the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital has repeatedly breached hazardous levels (AQI over 400 and 600 in some parts of the capital), leaving residents gasping for breath and dreading the day when they step out into the toxic air. Taking cognizance of the situation, the state government has also implemented measures like banning construction work, giving WFH to all employees, shutting down schools and colleges, and re-implementing the odd-even rule on the roads.

Air Pollution and Lungs Health: The Invisible Threat

The suffocating, and toxic air in Delhi and Mumbai is not only impacting the respiratory system but also the skin, brain, and other important functions in the body. According to the experts, Delhi's air pollution is so hazardous that breathing just five seconds in the city is akin to smoking 100 cigarettes. At this time, if you are living in Delhi, or in Mumbai, it is important that you try everything that can help you stay alive and keep your lungs healthy.

One of the best shields that you can use against toxic air pollution is a good-quality mask. In this article, we will help you understand how to choose the right mask for you when you are residing in a polluted city.

Air Pollution: Why Is Delhi Gasping For Breath?

Air pollution in the national capital is not a new phenomenon. The city has been dealing with hazardous air for many years now. One of the major contributors to this sudden spike in pollutant levels in Delhi's air is stubble burning. Pollutants in the air include particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and ozone (O3). They are not only harmful to your lungs but can have severe impacts on your cognitive health, eyes, skin, kidneys, etc. Breathing toxic air can increase your risk of developing heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer.

How To Choose The Right Mask?

It is important to note that one who is trying to look for a good mask that can keep them protected from the heavily dangerous pollutants, must get their hands on N95 or N99 masks. This is because these masks are designed in a specific way that can help in filtering out at least 95% or 99% of the airborne particles. They can also be effective in blocking harmful PM2.5 and PM10 particles that can wreak havoc inside the lungs.

Now the question is how to choose the right N95 mask. Always, make sure to follow these steps while buying a mask:

Check the fit. Loose-fitting masks will help you keep your body protected from air pollution and the pollutants can slip through the gaps. In order to check for a proper fit, place the mask over your face, and exhale forcefully. If air leaks around the edges, the mask is not for you and is definitely not a good fit for you.

N95 and N99 masks are not designed for indefinite use. Over time, they become clogged with pollutants, reducing their effectiveness. It is essential to replace masks regularly, especially if they are used frequently or in heavily polluted environments. Also, remember that in this battle against air pollution, a mask is not the ultimate remedy, it is just a shield that can help keep the lungs safe (temporary). By choosing the right mask, ensuring a proper fit, and replacing them regularly, we can ensure that our respiratory system is safe and protected.