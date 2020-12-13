Scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus an advance that may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 treatment. The study published in the journal Molecular Cell assessed engineered cells of the human lungs' air sacks using precise mass spectrometry technology that can characterize the molecules present in samples. Based on the analysis the scientists from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in the US identified proteins and pathways of molecules in lung cells whose levels change upon infection by the SARS-CoV-2