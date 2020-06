Poor hygiene practices may lead to dangerous infections. And now a days, especially with the spread of COVID-19, the World Health Organization has recommended that you must use alcohol-based hand rub or hand sanitizer to keep yourself safe from the deadly virus. Hand sanitizers contain emollients which are non-cosmetic moisturizers good for your skin. Some studies even show that hand sanitizers are better for your skin as compared to soap. A research published in the journal Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine that focused on healthcare workers, revealed that the infection rates and microbial count were similar after the use of alcohol-based sanitizer and soap. But, the nurses who used sanitizers showed a significant improvement in their skin condition. Therefore, it is an ideal product to use when it comes to cleaning your hands. Also Read - Don’t burn yourself while using a hand sanitizer to stay safe from COVID-19

According to experts, this can be an alternative for killing germs when you don’t have access to soap or water. If your hand sanitizer has at least 60 per cent alcohol, it can kill all viruses and bacteria on your hands. Also Read - DIY your own hand sanitizer during quarantine

A lot of people prefer keeping a sanitizer in their cars too. But how effective is it? If you store it for a long time, the alcohol in your hand sanitizer can evaporate making the sanitizer less effective. But if the container is closed, you can try and leave it in your car for a short period of time. Also Read - Global Handwashing Day 2019: 5 side effects of hand sanitizers you didn't know about

Is it ok to leave a hand sanitizer in your car?

As per experts, there is no problem in leaving a hand sanitizer in your car and it is safe. Usually, the hand sanitizers are labeled with an expiry date, after which the alcohol concentration may fall below 60 per cent because of evaporation. This makes the sanitizer less effective. But, if you keep the bottle sealed, the evaporation process will be slow. Otherwise, the high temperatures inside your car may cause the alcohol to evaporate fast, making it ineffective. Remember that homemade hand sanitizers contain a lower concentration of alcohol than the ones you get in the market. It also usually contains hydrogen peroxide. If it is exposed to UV rays, the hydrogen peroxide can decompose into water, making the sanitizer rather ineffective.

What does heat do to your hand sanitizer?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggests that a hand sanitizer should be stored between 59 to 86 degree Fahrenheit. However, your hand sanitizer may still be effective at warmer or cooler temperatures. But you must try to avoid excessive heat above 104°F to avoid evaporation of the alcohol in it. A car can heat up very quickly when left out in the open. So it’s better to leave your hand sanitizer at a place where the temperature is relatively cooler. Also, according to some theories, evaporated alcohol from hand sanitizer in hot temperatures may cause combustion or explosion.

The National Fire Protection Association even explained that the high alcohol content could make it potentially flammable. There have been cases where reflecting light placed through a clear bottle was able to focus onto a combustible surface and cause a fire. However, a hand sanitizer causing a fire or explosion in a vehicle is very unlikely and it is not a major cause for concern.