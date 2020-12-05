The end to the COVID-19 pandemic now seems to be in sight. As the world waits eagerly for vaccines to hit the market there have been many positive developments bringing hope to the global population. It is likely that vaccinations may start from this month itself. Some countries have announced that citizens will get it for free. Japan is one such country. In India too there have been voices that hint at free immunization of citizens against the deadly virus. Prime Minster of India Narendra Modi has said that vaccines may be ready in just a few weeks. Many state