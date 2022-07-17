How Much Turmeric Is Enough To Help You Reap All Its Benefits

You must have heard about the many health benefits of turmeric, but how much of it is enough to reap all its health benefits? Well, here's all you need to know.

The golden spice, turmeric is one ingredient we have been hearing about for years now. It has been revered for its strong flavour and medicinal properties. Known as Haldi in Hindi, turmeric has been part of Indian heritage for thousands of years. Even though it can be beneficial for your health, how much of a good thing can you have?

Whether you are trying out a new turmeric supplement or want to determine the right amount of the ingredient to add to your food, read on to know how much turmeric is good for you. But before that, let's refresh our memories on the benefits of turmeric for health.

Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcuminoids, which is a bioactive compound that contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Thanks to these properties, turmeric promotes your health.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Inflammation wards off foreign invaders and aids the body to heal faster. Scientists now think that certain diseases like heart diseases may be influenced by chronic low-level inflammation. Some studies have shown that curcumin present in turmeric can help with inflammation, but its bioavailability must be improved.

Good for brain health: Curcumin increases levels of the brain hormone BDNF, which promotes the development of new neurons and may aid in the prevention of several neurodegenerative disorders.

Promotes heart health: Curcumin has positive effects on several elements that are known to contribute to heart disease. Additionally, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

May reduce cancer risk: On a molecular level, curcumin causes several changes that could potentially treat or even prevent cancer.

Reduce Alzheimer's disease risk: The degenerative progression of Alzheimer's disease has been demonstrated to be significantly improved by curcumin, which can pass the blood-brain barrier.

Improves joint inflammation: Joint inflammation is a typical feature of the condition known as arthritis. Numerous studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of curcumin in treating the signs and symptoms of arthritis, sometimes outperforming anti-inflammatory medicines.

May increase longevity: Curcumin may increase longevity due to its various advantageous health effects, which include the potential to prevent heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, and cancer.

How Much Turmeric Is Enough?

Turmeric offers a plethora of health benefits, but does that mean that you can have it as much as you want? One needs to keep in mind the amount of any ingredient they are including in their diet. While turmeric is one of the most sought-after natural ingredients that offer a plethora of health benefits, excess of anything can be harmful to your health. It contains 3 per cent of the plant compound curcumin, which is extremely beneficial for your health. Plus, it is considered safe to consume it regularly.

Studies suggest that 2000-2500 mg of turmeric can be consumed every day to reap its benefits. While this is the recommended dosage for normal people, it is different for those suffering from underlying diseases. For instance, someone with high cholesterol levels should include 700 mg of turmeric twice in their diet. Around 500 mg is enough for people with skin problems and osteoarthritis. Talk to your doctor to know how much turmeric you should include in your diet if you suffer from any disease.

