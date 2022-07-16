How Much Alcohol Is Safe To Drink?

How Much Alcohol Is Too Much Alcohol? Explains This Lancet Study

For the first time, a study in the medical journal Lancet has released the details of how harmful alcohol is according to age, gender, country and for what period.

Alcohol Study in Lancet: Everyone knows that alcohol is injurious to health, but how harmful it is according to age, gender, and the country has been revealed for the first time. The study by the medical journal Lancet has presented shocking research, which is very important for everyone to know. For example, alcohol most commonly harms people in the age group of 15-39 years. Whereas in people above 40 years of age, if it is taken in proper quantity, it can be beneficial for health to some extent. According to a study done in 204 countries of the world, there are 134 crore people who use alcohol in harmful amounts.

Impact On People Over 40

According to the report, alcohol is also beneficial in people aged 40 and above. However, a limited quantity, i.e. half to two standard drinks per day, can be taken. According to the report, those who do so have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Higher Risk In Younger People

According to the report, consuming alcohol is most dangerous among men aged 15 to 39. All countries have the highest alcohol intake among men of this age group. Drinking alcohol for people of this age has no health benefits but risks. About 60 per cent of people in this age group have alcohol-related injuries. Apart from this, there is also a higher risk of heart-related disease and cancer.

Alcohol Consumption In India

As far as India is concerned, the use of alcohol has increased in the last 30 years. While the number of women over 65 years of age consuming alcohol has decreased. In India, compared to 1990, the number of women in the 15-39 age group has increased by 0.8 per cent in 2020, while 5.24 per cent among men, 0.15 per cent among women 40-64 years old and men in the age group of 40-64 years. The number has increased by 5.63 per cent.

How Much Alcohol Is Safe To Drink?

The study also told people how much alcohol would be safe to consume for what age. According to it, it is 0.136 standard drinks per day for the 15 to 39 age group and 0.273 standard drinks per day for women. Similarly, safe alcohol intake levels for healthy people aged 40 to 64 range from approximately 0.527 per day for men and 0.562 per day for women. Therefore, two standard drinks (1.69 for men and 1.82 for women) are recommended.

Conclusion

Our message is simple and clear: Young people should not consume alcohol, but older people may benefit from moderate drinking, says the senior author of this study and Professor Emmanuel Gesuidou of IHME Institute at Washington University in the US.