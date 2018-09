Kegel exercises refer to exercises that involve contracting and relaxing your pelvic floor muscles. These help increase blood flow and helps beat stress and helps you feel less exhausted. Kegel exercises directly work the muscles that are involved during sex and ejaculation and thus boost your performance during sexual intercourse. There are many types of kegel exercises that target different areas in your pelvic floor and give you different benefits. Here are some kegel exercises and their benefits.

For pregnant women, the downward dog calf stretch helps ease the pressure in the pelvis and groin area during pregnancy. This exercise will also provide relief from sciatica (lower back) pain. Position yourself on hands and knees. Make sure that your hands are below the shoulders and your knees are hip-width apart. Keep your spine erect and your toes firmly on the mat. Gently raise your knees off the mat and slowly touch your heels to the floor. Hold this position for 4-5 breaths and return to the starting position. Repeat the steps five times.

For those dealing with urinary incontinence, kegel exercises help to strengthen the sphincter muscles (muscles that control the flow of urine). Just hold your pelvic muscles for 10 seconds or for as much time as you can and then release them for 10 seconds. Repeat this 10-15 times while standing or sitting. Do this exercise as many times a day as possible.

Post pregnancy, women get prolapsed (descent of the uterus after pregnancy). This is more common with women who undergo multiple pregnancies. Doing regular kegels can help you strengthen the lower muscles of the uterus and get the pre-pregnancy tummy back.

To beat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, perform kegel exercises frequently. Kegels can help strengthen the muscles that surround the base of the penis. When the penis becomes hard, your pelvic muscles keep the blood in your shaft. Kegel exercises help maintain rigidity and also delay orgasm, according to a study published in the British Journal of General Practice.