If you suffer from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), chances are, you are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. According to the study published by the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology &Metabolism, BMI and fasting blood glucose levels are the principal indicators of type 2 diabetes in PCOS patients. Diabetes may develop at a very young age, therefore, screening for the condition is imperative, especially in women who are obese and have PCOS.

Experts say that women with PCOS tend to generate more insulin compared to women who are not affected by the condition. Insulin is produced by pancreatic cells and in the long run, overproduction of this hormone impairs the capacity of the pancreas to produce it sufficiently. This leads to high blood sugar levels.

Another element of concern is that PCOS is positively linked with obesity, specifically gaining fat around the waistline, another factor that increases the susceptibility of developing type 2 diabetes. This doesn’t imply that slim women can’t develop PCOS yet are at a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. A lean person can also have hypoglycemia (abnormally low levels of glucose in the blood) and therefore can experience inconsistent blood sugar levels.

So, women with PCOS need to take special precautionary measures in terms of food and lifestyle to manage the condition well and this will go a long way in reducing the risk of diabetes as well. Here are the 5 food groups you should include in your diet- if you are suffering from PCOS

1) Fibre- Food rich in fibre helps in defeating insulin resistance by slowing down digestion and lowering the impact of sugar in the blood. Load up on organic fruits, lentils, beans and veggies (leafy greens, sweet potato, squash, peppers, berries) to up your fibre intake.

2) Lean Protein – Incorporate good high-quality protein to keep PCOS at bay. Eating organic chicken, fish and eggs routinely is an important step toward stabilising your blood sugar levels mixed with low GI carbs & healthy fats.

3) Healthy-Fats – Contrary to the popular belief, fats are required to control PCOS. Healthy fats like avocado, nuts and seeds, butter and ghee made with the milk of grass-fed cows, olive used in your dishes–all contribute to regulating inflammation, aid the endocrine functions that control your periods, glucose, and insulin.

4) Complex-Carbohydrates- Healthy carbs like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole wheat bread, pulses, lentils, brown rice, and oats help to keep the insulin levels from spiking. Refrain from eating processed carbohydrates like canned juice, candies, and the likes. They can lead to the sudden rise of insulin.

5) Anti-Inflammatory foods- Inflammation is very common with patients of PCOS as it leads to hormonal imbalance. Thus, loading up on anti-inflammatory foods and spices will prove to be a good decision. These include cinnamon, turmeric, basil, mint, thyme, parsley and coriander.