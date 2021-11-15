How Does COVID-19 Affect Women? Post Coronavirus Complications You Should Know About

Experts believe that women are not at a higher risk of COVID-19, but they can develop some specific complications. Here is everything you need to know.

Pregnancy can be a time of joy, anticipation and excitement for women and their families. But the COVID-19 pandemic has raised some serious concerns. It has left many wondering if it is safe for pregnant women and their babies? Studies have shown that pregnant women are no more likely to get COVID-19 than other healthy adults, but they are at a slightly increased risk of becoming severely unwell. Studies have shown that two-thirds of pregnant women have no symptoms.

For women, who do have symptoms show mild flu-like symptoms, only a small number get severely unwell. There is an increased rate of pregnancy loss, preterm birth, stillbirth, pre-eclampsia, emergency LSCS, admission to ICU, thromboembolism in women with severe COVID infection. Women who recovered can have some general symptoms like fatigue, body aches, insomnia, difficulty in breathing, anxiety or depression, dizziness. With continuous research experts are learning more about COVID-19 each day.

Common Post COVID Complications In Women

Apart from general symptoms, some issues have also been reported in women post-COVID. Here are the common complications reported in women:

Irregular periods: Some women have reported temporary changes in menstrual volume and cycle changes.

Loss of libido: Probable reasons for this could be anxiety and depression following isolation at home; altered hormone levels.

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, few women had period problems like heavy menstrual bleeding, frequent cycles, postmenopausal bleeding following COVID vaccination. But more research is needed to determine the impact of the COVID -19 vaccine on menstruation.

Does COVID-19 Lead To Infertility In Women?

As per recent evidence, COVID-19 is not going to affect the fertility of women. Some of the experts are opposed that stress and anxiety due to pandemics could be the reason behind these issues. More studies are needed to find out the Connection between novel coronavirus and the reproductive system of women. In the meantime, women must report to the doctor for any irregular bleeding events post COVID-19 recovery or vaccination to prevent adverse consequences.

(The article is contributed by Dr Madhavi Reddy, DGO, DNB & MRCOG (UK), Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, Secunderabad)

